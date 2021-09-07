Elizabeth Holmes' trial to dissect downfall of a tech star

Holmes' saga has peeled back the curtain on a “fake it until you make it" strategy that's been adopted by other ambitious startups who believe that with just need a little more time to perfect their promised breakthroughs they can join the hallowed ranks of Apple, Google, Facebook and other tech pioneers that sprang up in the 50-mile corridor from San Francisco to San Jose.

“I came away thinking she was just a zealot who really believed her technology would really work so maybe she could fudge just a little bit," said author Ken Auletta, who has written extensively about Silicon Valley and was given behind-the-scenes access to Holmes for a 2014 profile in The New Yorker magazine. “I came away thinking she really believed what she was doing was a public good. And if it had worked, it would have been a public good."

If nothing else, Holmes proved to be a master marketer while pitching the premise that Theranos would help people avoid having to tell their loved ones “goodbye too soon."

Theranos — a name derived from the words “therapy" and “diagnosis"— claimed to be perfecting a technology that could test for hundreds of diseases by extracting just a few drops of blood from a quick finger prick done at “wellness centers" across the U.S.