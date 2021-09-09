Endo latest company to settle with New York over opioids

NEW YORK (AP) — The state of New York and two large counties agreed Thursday a $50 million deal to end their lawsuits with drugmaker Endo International, in the latest of a progression of settlements of government claims over the opioid addiction and overdose crisis.

Under the deal announced Thursday night, the Dublin-based drugmaker and its subsidiary Par are to pay $22.3 million to the state attorney general's office and $13.85 million to both Suffolk and Nassau counties.

Endo, which also settled claims recently with a group of local and county governments in Tennessee, admits no wrongdoing.

“This agreement ensures funding will be made available for critical abatement programs in a more expedited fashion,” Jayne Conroy, the lead lawyer for Suffolk County and co-lead counsel in a series of lawsuits across the country over opioids.

Conroy said a trial, which has been going on for about two months in New York, will continue against the remaining defendants, which include Teva Pharmaceuticals and Allergan Finance and their affiliates.

The plaintiffs say that companies improperly marketed opioids, downplaying the addiction risks, and that big shipments were not flagged as suspicious.