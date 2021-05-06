Epic shortage of lumber is causing new home prices, renovation costs to soar. When will it end?

"It's absolutely contributing to a shortage of housing," he said.

'This can only last for so long'

And because the housing market is on fire, the lumber shortage is costing many prospective home buyers even more money.

Surging lumber prices alone have pushed the price of an average new single-family home $35,872 higher, according to an analysis by the National Association of Home Builders.

"While lumber prices have gone up, we have been able to pass it on to the consumer with higher prices for homes," Jeffrey Mezger, the CEO of KB Home, told CNN Business. "And there is still far more demand than there is supply."

But builders can't jack up prices forever.

"This can only last for so long before affordability becomes pinched and demand pauses," John Lovallo, lead home builders analyst at Bank of America, said in an email.

The median sale price of existing homes surged by a record 17.2% in March to $329,100 — the highest since the National Association of Realtors began tracking prices in 1999.