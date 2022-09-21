 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Ex-California investment company head charged with fraud

  • Updated
  • 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man who ran two California-based investment companies and frequently appeared as a TV financial news analyst was charged Wednesday with securities fraud for allegedly bilking clients out of millions of dollars, federal prosecutors said.

James Arthur McDonald Jr., 50, was charged with a single fraud count and could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted, the U.S. attorney's office said in a statement.

McDonald, who lived in the Los Angeles suburb of Arcadia, is believed to be in hiding, the statement said. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Prosecutors allege that McDonald concealed massive financial losses from some clients and used some investment money for personal expenses, spending some of it at a Porsche dealership and on a website that sells designer menswear.

People are also reading…

McDonald was CEO of Hercules Investments LLC of Los Angeles and Index Strategy Advisors Inc. of Redondo Beach, and frequently appeared as an analyst on the CNBC financial TV news network, authorities said.

In late 2020, McDonald lost between $30 million and $40 million of Hercules client money after adopting “a risky short position" based on his wrong prediction that the stock market would drop because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the results of the U.S. presidential election, the U.S. attorney's office said.

In early 2021, McDonald “solicited millions of dollars’ worth of funds from investors in the form of a purported capital raise for Hercules but misrepresented how the funds would be used and failed to disclose the massive losses Hercules previously sustained," the statement said.

Also on Wednesday, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a civil complaint charging McDonald and Hercules with violations of federal securities law.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Surprise is key part of migrant travel from Florida, Texas

Surprise is key part of migrant travel from Florida, Texas

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took the playbook of a fellow Republican, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, to a new level by catching officials flat-footed in Martha's Vineyard with two planeloads of Venezuelan migrants. An immigration attorney says the migrants had "no idea of where they were going or where they were.” Providing little or no information is part of the plan. On Friday, the migrants were being moved voluntarily to a military base on nearby Cape Cod. Before going to the wealthy Massachusetts island, a woman in San Antonio showered them with gifts and promised jobs and housing.

Watch Now: Related Video

Captain America helps repair roofs in New Orleans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News