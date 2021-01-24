Ex-CIA engineer tells judge he's incarcerated like an animal

Schulte's filthy cell, the size of a parking space, is infested with rodents, rodent droppings, cockroaches and mold and there is no heating, air conditioning or functioning plumbing, the court papers said, while sunlight is blocked by a blacked out window. Television access is permitted for one hour per week.

The toilet operates so poorly that he lets feces partially dissolve before flushing, according to court documents, and temperatures fall so low that water in his cell turns to ice and he shivers despite wearing four sets of clothing, five sets of socks, two blankets and three sets of socks on his hands.

Bright lights are on nonstop, he isn't allowed outside recreation and his access to commissary and visitation is severely restricted, while his access to books or legal materials is banned or severely limited, along with visits to dentists or doctors, despite heart-related issues, Schulte maintained.

In his prison unit on the jail's 10th floor, silverware and cups are banned so “inmates are forced to eat and drink with their hands like the caged animals that they are," the filing said. Several men awaiting trial in cells nearby are charged in terrorism cases.