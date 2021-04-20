Ex-Jack Daniel's distiller to make new whiskey in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) —

The former top distiller at Jack Daniel's announced on Tuesday that he and several partners are setting up shop for a new whiskey distillery near the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee.

Company Distilling will first open a 4000-square-foot (3,712-square-meter) tasting room and restaurant in Townsend, Tennessee, former Jack Daniel’s master distiller Jeff Arnett and his partners said in a news release. A 20,000-square-foot (1,858-square-meter) main distillery in Alcoa and a tasting room in Thompson Station, closer to Nashville, will follow next year.

Arnett is teaming up with former Tennessee Distillers Guild President Kris Tatum; construction businessman Corey Clayton; founder of H. Clark Distillery Heath Clark, and Clayton Homes CEO Kevin Clayton. The initiative is expected to include a $25 million investment and provide 50 to 60 jobs.

Company Distilling’s locations will be geared toward the outdoors. The 31-acre (13-hectare) main distillery location in Alcoa will include a tasting room, restaurant, brewery, retail store, a live music venue, cornhole, pickle ball courts, bonfire pits and open access to greenway trails, according to the news release.