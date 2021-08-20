Ex-Miami congressman countersues over work with Venezuela

Rivera, in his countersuit, argues that he was hired by Citgo — not PDVSA, as the state oil company is known — to develop a strategic plan to develop an independent identity separate from its controversial parent. While the amount was deemed suspiciously high by Citgo’s new management, Rivera argues that “considering the billions of dollars at stake with Citgo’s public and business stature in jeopardy, Citgo obviously deemed the fee reasonable.”

But PDV USA, the affiliate that managed the contract, never paid the final $30 million owed him under the agreement. Rivera says he performed all the required work and only received objections when the Venezuelan opposition took control of PDVSA’s U.S. assets.

Lawyers for Citgo did not immediately return a request for comment.

Rivera is a former high-ranking state legislator who shared a house in Tallahassee with Rubio, who was the state House speaker at the time. He has been embroiled in several election-related controversies since then, including orchestrating the stealth funding of an unknown Democratic candidate to take on his main rival in a South Florida congressional race and a state investigation into whether he hid a $1 million contract with a gambling company. He has never been charged with a crime.