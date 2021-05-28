Ex-Southwest Airlines pilot sentenced for lewd act on flight

Haak “had a duty to comport himself in a much more responsible manner,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Cunningham said.

“This is not the kind of aberrant behavior that anyone should accept,” the prosecutor added.

Cunningham said the first officer “unfortunately suffered some consequences” as a result of the incident that Haak “didn’t have anything to do with,” but he didn’t elaborate.

“She had a right not to be subjected to this kind of behavior, regardless of what may have motivated it or prompted it,” the prosecutor said.

Haak was charged in April with intentionally committing a lewd, indecent or obscene act in a public place, a misdemeanor punishable by a maximum of 90 days in jail. He was charged in Maryland because it was one of the states that the aircraft passed over that day.

Federal prosecutors agreed to recommend a sentence of probation without requiring Haak to register as a sex offender. The judge wasn't bound by that recommendation.

Haak, a resident of Longwood, Florida, was a Southwest Airlines pilot for 27 years until his retirement. His last flight for the Dallas-based airline was on Aug. 31, 2020, three weeks after the incident that led to the criminal charge.