 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Ex-UAW execs convicted of corruption get out of prison early

  • Updated
  • 0

DETROIT (AP) — Two former presidents of the United Auto Workers, each convicted of corruption at the union, were released early from prison after less than a year in custody, a newspaper reported Wednesday.

Gary Jones, who was sentenced to 28 months, was released to home confinement in June after roughly nine months in prison, The Detroit News reported. He must wear an electronic tether in Corsicana, Texas.

His predecessor at the UAW, Dennis Williams of Corona, California, was released from prison in March after nine months. He had been sentenced to nearly two years in custody.

Jones and Williams acknowledged they had used union funds for golf trips, expensive meals and stays at California villas.

People are also reading…

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons has discretion to release some people early under a 2018 law. Separately, Jones and Williams would have trimmed their sentences with good behavior.

“Gary Jones was treated the same way as any other federal inmate who met the requirements for release to home confinement under the First Step Act," Jones attorney Bruce Maffeo said. "BOP made its decision based on a number of factors, including Jones’ age, general health, lack of any prior criminal record and his good behavior while incarcerated.”

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Detroit said it wasn't told that Jones and Williams were going to be placed on home confinement.

UAW members from across the U.S. are meeting in Detroit next week to nominate candidates for union leadership. A national election will be held in the fall, a direct result of the government's corruption investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother to his oldest children, has died in New York City. She was 73. People familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press that police are investigating whether she fell accidentally down the stairs at her home. The people spoke Thursday on the condition of anonymity. Ivana Trump was a Czech-born ski racer and businesswoman who with Donald Trump formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s. They had a messy, public divorce after he met his next wife, Marla Maples. But Ivana had recently been on good terms with her former husband.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Donald Trump and family attend Ivana Trump funeral

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News