Ex-UAW leader gets nearly 2 years in prison for corruption

Williams acknowledged that he had undermined his life's work, but he also placed blame on his successor and golf pal, Gary Jones, who is awaiting his sentence.

“What I did was wrong,” Williams said, pausing at times to control his emotions. “I paid back every last cent to the UAW in restitution, plus back taxes. But that alone can’t fix it. ... My reputation is forever tarnished, and I am exiled from the UAW community.”

The UAW's Region 5 leadership, based in St. Louis, typically held winter meetings in Palm Springs, California. Williams turned the three-day event into a personal retreat during his tenure, even staying as long as four months in 2017, according to the government.

While railing against excesses in corporate America, Williams was ordering fine meals, sipping champagne and lighting big cigars in vacation villas, all while scheming to cover it up, prosecutors said.

“His abuses of power have created a stain on the union that will take years to wash away," Cares said.

Williams’ lawyers said he has repaid $132,000 to the UAW. They asked for a sentence of a year and a day, the minimum term to qualify for good behavior credits and a shorter prison stay.