Experts say cyberattack on US pipeline is a wake-up call

NEW YORK (AP) — The shutdown of a vital U.S. pipeline because of a ransomware attack stretched into a third day Sunday, with the Biden administration saying an “all-hands-on-deck” effort is underway to restore operations and avoid disruptions in gasoline supply.

Experts said that gas prices are unlikely to be affected if normal operations resume in the next few days but that the incident — the worst cyberattack to date on critical U.S. infrastructure — should serve as a wake-up call to companies about the vulnerabilities they face.

The pipeline, operated by Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline, carries gasoline and other fuel from Texas to the Northeast. It delivers roughly 45% of fuel consumed on the East Coast, according to the company.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Sunday that this kind of incident “is what businesses now have to worry about,” and that she will work “very vigorously” with the Homeland Security secretary to address the problem of cyberattacks, calling them a top priority for the administration.

“Unfortunately, these sorts of attacks are becoming more frequent. They’re here today. We have to work in partnership with business to secure networks to defend ourselves against these attacks,” she said on CBS’ Face the Nation.