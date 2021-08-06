EXPLAINER: 5 key takeaways from the July jobs report

But the improvement for Black workers didn't come because many more of them got jobs. Employment numbers for the group were nearly unchanged from June. Instead, much of it was due to Black people dropping out of the workforce. Last month, 60.8% of all Black Americans were in the labor force, down from 61.6% in June.

Ameriprise’s Price said he was puzzled by the diverging trends and couldn’t immediately think of an explanation.

———

LESS SUPPORT FROM THE FED?

Even with the pockets of concern, July's jobs report was strong enough that investors saw it as another sign that the time may be nearing for the Federal Reserve to pare back its support for the economy.

The Fed has been keeping short-term interest rates at a record low of nearly zero to juice the economy after it fell into its coronavirus-caused recession. The central bank has also been buying $120 billion in bonds every month to help keep longer-term rates low. The moves have made it cheaper to borrow money, and prices across the housing and stock markets have jumped as a result.