Explainer: Capital gains tax hike targets wealthy investors

If you do sell, and you are one of the highest-earning Americans, current law says you’d pay a 23.8% tax on a $500 profit, or $119. That includes the 20% tax on investments held for more than a year, known as a “long-term capital gains" tax. It also includes an extra 3.8% tax on investments for high earners that’s been around since 2013 to help pay for the Affordable Care Act.

WHAT IS BIDEN LOOKING TO CHANGE?

The tax rate on long-term capital gains. And he’s likely looking to raise it only on Americans who make more than $1 million in a year. For them, he wants the rate to rise to 39.6% from 20%. With the additional 3.8% tax, the highest-earning Americans could be paying a total tax rate of 43.4% on profits from long-term investments.

That rate would be the highest since the 1920s, according to the Tax Foundation, and the proposal would make the rate on investment gains similar to the rate on income made from working.

The top tax rate that workers pay on salaries and wages now is 37%. Biden is considering moving the top tax rate on work income up to 39.6%.

One reason tax rates have been lower on long-term capital gains is that supporters say it encourages long-term investment and helps the economy.