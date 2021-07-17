EXPLAINER: Could balloons power uncensored internet in Cuba?

But experts aren't sure it would be that easy to set up a guerrilla internet service for Cuba this way. It would need an unused band of spectrum, or radio frequencies, to transmit a connection to Cuba, and spectrum use is typically controlled by national governments. Anyone trying this would have to find a free block of spectrum that wouldn't be interfered with, said Jacob Sharony, of Mobius Consulting, a mobile and wireless consulting firm.

Balloon- or drone-powered networks aren't likely to be economical over the long term, said Tim Farrar of TMF Associates, a satellite communications consultant. While they're suitable for bridging communications amid disasters or in war zones, the transmission capabilities of such networks isn't large — “certainly not enough to serve the entire population of Cuba or anything like that,” Farrar said.

Another challenge: The Cuban government could also try to jam the signal.

WHO IS INVOLVED IN THE CUBA EFFORT?

DeSantis promoted the balloon idea Thursday alongside two Cuban-American members of Congress from the Miami area, Reps. Maria Salazar and Carlos Gimenez, FCC commissioner Brendan Carr and Cuban-American lawyer, businessman and museum director Marcell Felipe.