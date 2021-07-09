EXPLAINER: Deterring tax avoidance by global companies

WHAT'S NEXT?

The agreement reached at the OECD is likely to be endorsed at the finance ministers' meeting since 20 G-20 countries joined in signing the OECD deal. More technical work would then be needed at the OECD before the G-20 would give its final blessing at a summit of heads of state and government Oct. 30-31 in Rome. Then comes implementation at the national level.

The global minimum tax would be voluntary. So countries would have to enact it into their own national tax codes on their own initiative. According to Gabriel Zucman, an economics professor at the University of California at Berkeley who has written extensively on tax havens, the minimum tax will still work even if some countries don’t sign up. He said in a tweet that “the fact remains: If some countries refuse to apply a minimum tax, then other countries will collect the taxes they refuse to collect.”

The proposal to tax companies on earnings where they have no physical presence, such as through online businesses, would require countries to sign up to a written international agreement.