EXPLAINER: Did US hiring slow because of a ‘labor shortage’?

Q. IF COMPANIES CAN'T FIND MORE WORKERS, WHY NOT OFFER HIGHER PAY?

A. There are signs that more employers are doing just that. Friday's jobs report showed that average hourly pay rose 0.7% in April to $30.17. For a single month, that's a solid gain. Walmart, Amazon and Costco have all broadly raised their hourly wages in recent months. Still, not all companies are willing to do so. Not yet anyway.

Q. ARE OTHER FACTORS HOLDING DOWN JOB GROWTH?

A. Many small businesses closed in the pandemic, particularly in downtowns that emptied out as white-collar workers fled to work from home. Kristen Broady, an economist at the Brookings Institution, noted that some of those companies have announced that they will continue to allow their employees to work from home, at least for part of the week. That trend will likely hurt downtown coffee shops, dry cleaners, gyms, and restaurants.

“When you think about those people," Broady said, “their work circumstances may never go back to pre-COVID.”

And Caren Merrick, CEO of VA Ready, a Virginia-based job training program, said that many employers appear too picky about whom they hire.