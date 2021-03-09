EXPLAINER: How can California voters recall Gov. Newsom?

WHERE DOES IT STAND?

Supporters of the recall were required to gather 1,495,709 petition signatures to authorize the election. They say they have collected over 1.9 million signatures, though many of those remain under review by election officials and some will be invalidated for technical reasons, such as a voter filling out more than one petition or a signature not matching official records. Recall organizers have until March 17 to submit signatures, then county election officials have until April 29 to verify them.

WHEN WOULD AN ELECTION BE HELD?

There is wiggle room in the law and numerous steps along the way, but if supporters collect sufficient signatures it’s likely to be in the fall, possibly in November.

HOW DOES THE ELECTION WORK?

Voters would be asked two questions: First, should Newsom be removed, yes or no? The second question would be a list of replacement candidates to choose from, if voters recall the governor.

HAVE ANY POTENTIAL REPLACEMENT CANDIDATES ENTERED THE RACE?