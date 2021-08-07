EXPLAINER: Olympic photos from far above — and underwater

CAN YOU MOVE AN UNDERWATER CAMERA ONCE IT'S DOWN THERE?

PHILLIP: We move it after each session. We kind of look ahead to see what’s what’s the next event and what who’s swimming and what lane. And the IOC provides the divers that do that for us now. In the early days, we used to have to jump in and move it ourselves. But now they have somebody that does this. We just basically tell them where we want it and they move it for us. So if there’s any issues, I could bring the camera out and we could make some adjustments. But we didn’t have any issues this year.

WHAT SPORTS DO YOU THINK WORK BEST WITH THIS? WHAT RESULTS HAVE YOU BEEN HAPPIEST WITH?

GASH: It’s been great for gymnastics. Some of the stuff from track has been great. I don’t know if there’s one specific sport that it’s best for. It works in a lot of places.

PHILLIP: We concentrated on what we knew would produce more unique images that would last. So you know, weightlifting, boxing. Obviously the underwater is a must-have. It’s just such a unique perspective. That’s the advantage of the robotics — you can do so many different things. We can zoom, we can turn it, and we learned to pan as well.