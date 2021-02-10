EXPLAINER: What is Clubhouse, the buzzy new audio chat app?

Conversations can be intimate, like a phone call, or might include thousands of people listening to a talk by boldface names, like a conference or stage interview. Think part podcast, part conference call, part social media. It's free to use and there are no ads, at least not at this point.

Currently, the only way to get an invitation is to score one from someone already on Clubhouse. It's still in “beta," version, like Gmail was in its early days, when it was a badge of nerd worthiness to get an account. If you don't know anyone who can invite you yet, you may not have to wait much longer. When Clubhouse first came out, new members only got two invitations. That number has now grown to five, signaling that the app feels ready to broaden its audience. You can also download the app and get on a waiting list to be let into Clubhouse.