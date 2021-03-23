EXPLAINER: Why is Biden halting federal oil and gas sales?

Another option is to increase royalty fees to reflect the “social cost” of climate change — damage from rising seas, drought, wildfires and other global warming impacts. That would keep revenue flowing and make it more expensive to drill on federal land, forcing companies to concentrate on the most profitable reserves and reducing emissions, though by less than a ban.

“If it’s not possible to have a carbon tax on all oil and gas extraction, at least we could do something akin to that on public lands,” said James Stock, a Harvard University economist and former member of the White House Council on Economic Advisers under Obama.

HOW MANY JOBS COULD BE LOST?

Economists say claims by industry groups and allies in Congress that a leasing ban would trigger massive job losses are greatly exaggerated.

An industry-promoted University of Wyoming study projected almost 300,000 jobs lost by 2025. But historical data on energy jobs suggest a much smaller impact of about 60,000 jobs, said Jeremy Weber, former chief energy economist for Trump's White House Council of Economic Advisers and now a University of Pittsburgh associate professor