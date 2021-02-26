EXPLAINER: Why rising rates are unsettling Wall Street

Treasury yields also often track with expectations for the economy’s strength, which are on the rise. When the economy is healthy, investors feel less need to own Treasurys, considered to be the safest possible investment.

WHY DO FALLING BOND PRICES MEAN RISING YIELDS?

Say I bought a bond for $100 that pays 1% in interest, but I'm worried about rising inflation and don't want to be stuck with it. I sell it to you for $90. You're getting more than a 1% return on your investment, because the regular payouts coming from the bond will still be the same amount as when I owned it.

WHY ARE INFLATION AND GROWTH EXPECTATIONS RISING?

Coronavirus vaccines will hopefully get economies humming this year, as people feel comfortable returning to shops, businesses reopen and workers get jobs again. The International Monetary Fund expects the global economy to grow 5.5% this year following last year's 3.5% plunge.

A stronger economy often coincides with higher inflation, though it's been generally trending downward for decades. Congress is also close to pumping another $1.9 trillion into the U.S. economy, which could further boost growth and inflation.

WHY DO RATES AFFECT STOCK PRICES?