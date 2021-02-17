EXPLAINER: Why the power grid failed in Texas and beyond

“One big difference is that leadership in California recognizes that climate change is happening, but that doesn’t seem to be the case in Texas,” said Severin Borenstein, a professor of business administration and public policy at the University of California, Berkeley who has been studying power supply issues for more than 20 years.

WHY THE NEED FOR ROLLING BLACKOUTS?

Grid operators say rolling blackouts are a last resort when power demand overwhelms supply and threatens to create a wider collapse of the whole power system. Texas can’t bring in much power from other states because its grid — by design — is largely isolated, with only limited interconnections to others.

Usually, utilities black out certain blocks or zones before cutting off power to another area, then another. By rolling the blackouts, no neighborhoods are supposed to go an unfairly long period of time without power, but that was not always the case this week in Texas. Some areas never lost power, while others were blacked out for 12 hours or longer as temperatures dipped into the single digits.

Often areas with hospitals, fire stations, water-treatment plants and other key facilities are spared.

WHEN DO THEY OCCUR?