EXPLAINER: Will Donald Trump return to Facebook?

WHAT IS THE OVERSIGHT BOARD AND HOW DOES IT MAKE ITS DECISIONS?

Facebook created the oversight panel to rule on thorny content on its platforms. Its creation came in response to widespread criticism about the company's inability to respond swiftly and effectively to misinformation, hate speech and nefarious influence campaigns. Facebook has said it doesn't believe that it should be the final word on such monumental questions of content moderation and speech.

The board’s 20 members, which will eventually grow to 40, include a former prime minister of Denmark, the former editor-in-chief of the Guardian newspaper, along with legal scholars, human rights experts and journalists.

The first four board members were directly chosen by Facebook. Those four then worked with Facebook to select additional members. Facebook pays each board members a salary through an “independent trust.”

The board’s independence has been questioned by critics who say it’s just part of a Facebook public-relations campaign intended to draw attention away from deeper problems of hate and misinformation that still flourish on its platforms.