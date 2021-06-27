'F9' puts charge back into movie theaters with $70M opening

“ F9," whose release was delayed several times, looks to have landed on just the right weekend to open in North America. It seemed to be a fitting film for the industry moment, with young audiences eager to be in theaters for a movie that emphasizes a loud, action-packed, immersive experience.

"It's the perfect intersection of growing consumer confidence and vaccinations in North America, with movies that have already been released creating momentum," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore. “I don’t think you could have imagined a better scenario for the industry, with a few speed bumps in there. With ‘Furious 9’ being really the first summer blockbuster in two years.”

“F9” debuted internationally on May 19, and has now grossed more than $400 million globally.

Universal eschewed the hybrid approach of combining theatrical and streaming releases, as Disney did earlier in the year with “Cruella” and Warner Bros. did with “Godzilla vs. Kong."

It also came after most major theater chains have significantly loosened restrictions on capacity and masking.