NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook parent Meta cuts 11,000 jobs, about 13% of its workforce.
Just In
Facebook parent Meta cuts 11,000 jobs, about 13% of its workforce
- AP
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The numbers for a record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot have been drawn following a delay and players were awaiting the announcement of a possible winner.
There was no time frame given for the drawing. No one has won the jackpot since Aug. 3. Get the latest here.
Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death Saturday. They did not provide any immediate further comment. A sheriff's official says deputies responding to reports of a medical emergency found a person deceased at the home in Lancaster. Aaron Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and appeared on the family’s reality series, “House of Carters.
The woman described claiming two six-figure tickets in one day as "absolute insanity." Here's how it happened.
Most races likely to decide control of the House and Senate are still too close to call. Follow our continuous updates of the midterm elections here: Livestream video, latest data and all the results!
Today's Headlines: 1 dead, dozens hurt in Texas, Oklahoma tornadoes; Obama says sulking, moping not an option; N. Korea fire more missiles
In today's news: Oklahoma and Texas residents recover after tornadoes tore through the region; North Korea continues to make a show, firing off more missiles; and former President Barack Obama urges Democrats to keep focus as he stumps before Election Day Tuesday.
As Election Night bleeds into the next morning, control of Congress remains unclear. It’s not a presidential year, but these are high-stakes elections nonetheless. While there were some races the AP could call as soon as polls close, other winners are taking a lot longer to identify. AP's VoteCast surveys indicate high inflation and worries about the future of American democracy were significant factors in voters’ decisions.
Donald Trump ally Tom Barrack has been acquitted of federal charges. He was accused of using access to Trump to secretly promote a Gulf nation's interests.
The next chance for someone to get lucky will be Monday night.
Paul Pelosi released from hospital, Dwyane Wade responds to ex-wife's objection to daughter's name change, and more top news
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her husband, Paul Pelosi, was released from the hospital after being attacked with a hammer. Get that and more trending news here.