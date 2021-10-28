 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Facebook renames itself Meta to emphasize its ‘metaverse’ vision

  • 0

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Facebook renames itself Meta to emphasize its ‘metaverse’ vision.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting

Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Hours before actor Alec Baldwin fired a fatal gunshot from a prop gun that he had been told was safe, a camera crew for the movie he was filming walked off the job to protest conditions and production issues that included safety concerns.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to hunt for galaxies while you're at home

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News