MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Facebook renames itself Meta to emphasize its ‘metaverse’ vision.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Aviation accidents are infrequent and, according to experts, most are survivable. Here's why.
Sheriff's officials said Halyna Hutchins, director of photography for the movie "Rust," and director Joel Souza were shot. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Baldwin was seen Thursday outside the sheriff's office in tears, but attempts to get comment from him were unsuccessful.
Sheriff's deputies in Houston made a horrifying discovery in an apartment Sunday: three children who they say were abandoned with the decaying body of another child inside.
One of the surviving siblings, a 15-year-old, called the sheriff's department Sunday and told authorities his brother had been dead for a year.
Things to know today: COVID cases are falling, but winter looms; latest from the Idaho mall shooting; record California rain; nor'easter eyes Northeast. Get caught up.
Leaked Facebook documents provide a look at how ex-President Trump's social media posts after the death of George Floyd ignited more anger.
Morning headlines: The latest on the Alec Baldwin prop gun shooting that killed 1; China responds to Biden on Taiwan; the Netflix walkout. Get caught up.
A review of internal Facebook documents shows researchers at the company found ways to limit vaccine misinformation on the platform, but some ideas went nowhere.
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Hours before actor Alec Baldwin fired a fatal gunshot from a prop gun that he had been told was safe, a camera crew for the movie he was filming walked off the job to protest conditions and production issues that included safety concerns.
Internal Facebook documents paint a picture of a company that was fundamentally unprepared for how the Stop the Steal movement used its platform to organize.
