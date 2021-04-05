Farmers file antitrust lawsuit against big ag companies

Generally, farmers who want to buy common pesticides, fertilizers or genetically engineered seeds have to go through authorized wholesalers and retailers selected by the companies that make the products. The wholesalers and retailers are bound by confidentiality contracts, according to the lawsuit, and are also offered various incentives by the manufacturers to hit sales goals, sometimes by offering different prices in different regions. Sometimes, the farmers contend, seeds that have gone unsold for a time are relabeled under different brand names so they can be sold at a new, higher price. Often, seeds and farming chemicals are sold in bundles, making it difficult for farmers to determine what they've been charged for any individual product.