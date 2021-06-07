Fate of planned mine near Okefenokee left to Georgia agency

Two decades ago, chemical giant DuPont retreated from plans to mine outside the Okefenokee after meeting fierce resistance. Twin Pines wants permits to mine a small fraction of the acreage DuPont pursued. Steve Ingle, president of Twin Pines, declined to answer questions about potential environmental impacts. Ingle has previously insisted his company can mine the site without harming the swamp.

Government scientists have been skeptical. In February 2019, the Fish and Wildlife Service wrote that the proposed mine could pose “substantial risks” to the swamp, including its ability to hold water. Some impacts, it said, "may not be able to be reversed, repaired, or mitigated for.”

Ingle has said mining will occur on a ridge above the swamp and won’t go deep enough to cause underground leaks.

Georgia environmental regulators are weighing five permit applications for the project. After an initial review, regulators in April sent Twin Pines 10 pages of questions and requested changes. Once those get answered, the agency plans a meeting for the general public.

“We see the EPD being extremely careful,” said Neill Herring, a lobbyist for the Sierra Club in Georgia. “The agency’s response is greater than it would have been prior to the Corps’ removal from the field.”