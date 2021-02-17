FDU going against the norm, adding sports, not axing

Hurlbut says FDU President Christopher Capuano, a proponent of sports expansion, gave him an odd look when he told him it was time to expand.

“He wanted to see the economics behind it,” Hurlbut said.

The spreadsheet Capuano got was an eye opener. It suggested that adding sports at a mid-major Division I school would end up adding hundreds of thousands of dollars to the ledger in time.

Hurlbut said many schools have been cutting 20% across the board in all departments to balance the budget.

“That was an easy way to make ends meet,” he said. “We didn’t want to do that. We wanted to look at it from a different lens and say: ’Hey, if we use this formula, we’ll actually be able to be start to be revenue drivers and help in the enrollment process, which so many schools like ours that are out there need.”

Andrew Schwarz, a sports economist with the California- based firm of OSKR, worked with FDU — enrollment 8,944 at its four campuses — on the expansion. He said the concept is not new for schools driven by enrollment, provided they had space in the classrooms and dormitories for the athletes. Many Division III schools have employed it to increase tuition and room and board revenue.