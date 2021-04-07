Fed in March saw brighter outlook, yet underscored patience

That means the Fed's brighter outlook, by itself, doesn't necessarily change the timetable of when it will begin to pull back on its stimulus. That's a sharp break from the past, when the Fed often would raise rates on the anticipation of rapid growth, which it feared would push inflation higher.

Fed Governor Lael Brainard, in an interview Wednesday on CNBC after the minutes were released, said the economic outlook “has brightened considerably,” but “we're going to have to actually see that in the data.”

The meeting came before last week's March jobs report, which showed a surprisingly strong 916,000 positions were added that month, the most since August, and the unemployment rate fell to 6% from 6.2%.

Still, some Fed bank presidents have stuck to the same message in the minutes. They argue that the economy still needs to improve further before the central bank will pull back on its support for the economy.

“All told, even though the economy is recovering, we still have a long way to go before economic activity returns to its pre-pandemic vibrancy,” Charles Evans, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, said Wednesday in prepared remarks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0