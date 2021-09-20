Fed likely to signal a coming pullback in economic support

The Fed's rate forecasts are unlikely to prove accurate, particularly for 2024. But they can provide insights into how quickly policymakers think they will need to raise rates in coming years.

At his news conference, Powell will face a delicate task: He will try to signal that the Fed will soon begin withdrawing its economic stimulus, while simultaneously reassuring investors, consumers and business leaders that it won't move so fast as to derail the recovery from the recession. And Powell will surely stress that a move to pare — or “taper” — its bond purchases doesn't mean the Fed will soon begin raising its benchmark rate, a step that would have a bigger impact on the economy over time.

“He has has to strike a fine balance between continuing to be accommodative, while inching toward the exit,” said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy at TD Securities.

One way to reassure investors would be to signal a relatively slow pace of tapering. The Fed is now buying $80 billion in Treasurys and $40 billion in mortgage bonds each month. Many economists expect it to reduce the Treasury purchases by $10 billion a month and mortgage-backed bonds by $5 billion. That would mean the taper would take about eight months to complete.