Fed notes improving economy, a step toward easing support

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve said Wednesday that the U.S. economy is strengthening and making progress on the Fed's employment and inflation goals, a small step toward dialing back its ultra-low-interest rate policies, perhaps later this year.

The statement the Fed issued after its latest policy meeting said that ongoing vaccinations were helping to support the economy. But it dropped a sentence it had included after its previous meeting that said those vaccinations have reduced the spread of COVID-19. That was the only reference in the latest statement to the delta variant, which has triggered a spike in COVID cases in several hotspots in the United States and many other countries.

But at a news conference Wednesday, Chair Jerome Powell injected a note of caution:

“As long as COVID is running loose out there, as long as there’s time and space for the development of new strains," Powell said, “no one is really finally safe. These strains, there’s no reason they just can’t keep coming and one more powerful than the next.”

At the same time, he suggested that an increase in vaccinations would allow the the nation to “get back to our economic activity.”