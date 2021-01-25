Fed will likely stress commitment to low rates amid pandemic

“It's very difficult to imagine out-of-control inflation,” Charles Evans, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, said earlier this month. “I welcome above-2% inflation. Frankly, if we got 3% inflation, that would not be so bad.”

One reason the Fed isn't expected to raise rates anytime soon is that it adopted a framework last year that calls for inflation to average 2% over time. Given that inflation has mostly languished below that level since the Fed adopted it as a target in 2012, policymakers would have to let inflation run above 2% for some time to make up for the years of below-target price increases.

The Fed refers to this framework as “flexible." It isn't committing to a time period over which inflation will top 2%. The Fed prefers some inflation in order to guard against deflation, a destabilizing fall in wages and prices.

As a result, even if hiring picks up and unemployment tumbles later this year as the vaccines curb the virus, economists expect the Fed to stress that it won't raise rates until inflation actually accelerates.

Jim O'Sullivan, an economist at TD Securities, said in a research note that Powell will likely drive that message home Wednesday.

“We expect him to emphasize that inflation will be key to when the Fed’s ‘exit’ (from low rates) begins," O’Sullivan wrote, “and most Fed officials are skeptical that a few strong quarters for growth will suddenly lead to a meaningful pickup in the trend in inflation.”

