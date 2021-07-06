Feds dropping case against former Wilmington Trust execs

DOVER, Del. (AP) — After being dealt a stunning setback by an appeals court, federal prosecutors in Delaware have declined to retry four former executives for the only financial institution to be criminally charged in connection with the federal bank bailout program in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

U.S. Attorney David Weiss said in statement issued Tuesday that his office has opted not to retry the former Wilmington Trust executives on fraud and conspiracy charges.

Weiss attributed the decision to the difficulty of obtaining new convictions, competing public safety priorities such as violent crime and the opioid epidemic, and finite resources.

The decision came almost six months after an appeals court panel in Philadelphia reversed the convictions of the former bank executives for making false statements to federal regulators and ordered that acquittals be entered. The court also ordered a retrial of conspiracy and securities fraud charges.

The January ruling was a blow to the government's case against former Wilmington Trust President Robert Harra Jr., former Chief Financial Officer David Gibson, former Chief Credit Officer William North and former controller Kevyn Rakowski.