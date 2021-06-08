Feds: Pennsylvania man faked Trump family personas in fraud

Hall created a social media account bearing the name and photograph of Trump's brother, Robert, and then made it appear that the brother was supporting his bogus organization until the brother's August death, the complaint said.

Three days after the death, Hall created an account that made it appear that Trump's then 14-year-old son, Barron, was supporting him, the complaint said.

The complaint said that in one social media post, Hall impersonated Barron Trump to make it seem that Trump's son called Hall a “friend and partner” and said: “Josh is an amazing patriot who is doing tremendous things for our great country. He has my COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT!”

In August, Hall said in a private message on social media about the funds he had raised that he “hadn’t seen a dime of that money personally,” court papers said.

The crowdfunding site closed the account after Hall failed last December to document how he used the funds he had raised, the complaint said.

