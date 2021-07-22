Feds urge rental websites to warn of elevator dangers

Days after the death of a child who got stuck in an elevator at a North Carolina vacation rental, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is calling on vacation rental websites to warn customers about the dangers of home elevators and require hosts to lock elevators until they are inspected.

In a letter to Airbnb, VRBO and others on Tuesday, the commission’s acting Chairman Robert Adler urged them to “act immediately to protect consumers.”

“Residential elevators can pose a deadly but unforeseen hazard to children, particularly children who are encountering them in vacation or rental homes,” Adler wrote in the letter. “I reach out to you, not as a regulator, but in the hopes that you will join us in ensuring that children are safe in rentals on your platform.”

The action comes in the wake of the July 11 death of a 7-year-old Ohio boy who got trapped between an elevator car and the shaft at an Outer Banks beach house.