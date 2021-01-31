Fight The Man: What GameStop's surge says about online mobs

The Reddit-based investors used the chat platform Discord to fire each other up and the trading app Robinhood to buy shares with a few clicks on their smartphones. They soon found a shared enemy in hedge fund managers who tried to short the stock, encouraging each other to keep buying GameStop and push it ever higher —“to the moon.”

Wilkinson said the forums this week probably struck newcomers as “really, really childish and crazy,” full of rocketship emojis, calls to pump stocks written to the tune of sea shanties and a flood of newcomers trying to jump on the bandwagon, but he said that’s not been his usual experience there.

“Some of the people who are on that thread are probably on par with the stock pickers of these hedge funds,” he said. “It’s knowing how to know who to listen to and who to ignore. It’s really just a bunch of people sharing ideas. It’s the same thing as when Jim Cramer gets on CNBC smashing buttons.”