Fire damages QVC distribution center in North Carolina

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) — A fire ripped through a distribution center in North Carolina for the QVC home-shopping television network early Saturday, causing extensive damage to the facility, officials said.

Nearly 30 fire departments responded to the fire at the company’s facility near Rocky Mount, The News & Observer reported.

No injuries were immediately reported. All of the center's employees appeared to be accounted for, according to Edgecombe County Manager Eric Evans.

“There were employees on scene at the time that it started,” Evans told reporters. “They'll be able to make a full assessment once they're able to get further into the building.”

Evans said a “main section” of the 1.2 million-square-foot (365,000-square-meter) facility appears to be destroyed.

“They're working very hard to try to protect the remainder of that building,” Evans said. “Significant loss, but we're very hopeful that it's not a total loss and that they'll be able to rebuild here.”

The cause of the fire remained under investigation, according to Evans.

QVC tweeted a statement about the fire on Saturday, saying, “We are currently focused on our team. As we work to understand the full impact of this incident, including any impact to shipping and delivery, we’ll share further details."

QVC. Inc. is based in West Chester, Pennsylvania, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Qurate Retail Inc.

The Rocky Mount Area Chamber of Commerce posted a Facebook message that said up to 2,500 families would be affected by the fire.

