FirstEnergy reevaluates denial of ratepayer funds in bribe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Utility giant FirstEnergy Corp. will reevaluate the company's previous denial that it used customer money to fund a $60 million bribery scheme to win legislative approval of a $1 billion bailout for two unprofitable nuclear power plants in Ohio.

The Akron-based company issued a notice to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio on Friday that said its deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice requires a re-examination of those denials.

And on Monday, a campaign spokesperson for Republican Gov. Mike DeWine announced the campaign had given away more than $130,000, the amount of money he received in campaign donations from FirstEnergy and company executives. The decision to donate the money was announced following FirstEnergy's admission last week in the prosecution agreement that it used dark money groups to bankroll the bailout effort.

The utilities commission last September, at the request of the Ohio Consumers' Counsel, ordered the Akron-based company to “show cause” about whether ratepayers bankrolled charitable donations or political contributions in lobbying for passage of the bailout bill.

The company still owned the power plants operated by a subsidiary when the bill was approved and quickly signed by DeWine in July 2019.