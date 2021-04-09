Stocks mixed as bond yields tick back up; bank stocks rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks were slightly higher in early trading Friday, as a rise in bond yields helped lift the shares of energy and bank companies in the early going. Technology stocks, which have moved in the opposite direction as bond yields, were trading lower.

The S&P 500 index was up 0.2% as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2% as well, while the Nasdaq Composite index was down 0.2%.

Bank stocks were among the better performers in early trading, as a rise in bond yields translates into higher interest banks can charge to customers to borrow. Wells Fargo was up 1%, Bank of America was up 0.7% and JPMorgan Chase was up 0.6%.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 index gained 0.4% to 4,097.17, another record high following records set on Monday and Wednesday. Stocks have benefited this week as bond yields, which had been steadily ticking higher, retreated from highs hit earlier in the month.

But on Friday, bond yields resumed their rise. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note, which influences interest rates on mortgages and other loans, rose to 1.66% from 1.63% late Thursday. It had been as high as 1.75% on Monday.