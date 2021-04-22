Florida court deals blow to marijuana ballot initiative

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday dealt a potentially fatal blow to supporters of a proposed constitutional amendment aimed at legalizing recreational marijuana under certain circumstances.

The justices ruled that the initiative's ballot summary is “misleading” in part because it does not spell out that recreational marijuana possession and distribution remains a federal crime.

“The point is that a summary should not contain language that is affirmatively misleading and creates a risk that voters will be confused,” the majority justices wrote in a 5-2 ruling.

The ruling came after Attorney General Ashley Moody requested an advisory opinion on whether the marijuana initiative was valid.

A group called Make It Legal Florida had been gathering petition signatures in hopes of placing the initiative on the 2022 ballot. Now, they will have to start all over again.

The group would need more than 891,000 signatures to get the marijuana measure on the 2022 ballot