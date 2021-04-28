Florida lawmakers move to punish social media companies

DeSantis is a strong ally of the former president, and the Republican governor is supporting hefty financial penalties against social media platforms that suspend the accounts of political candidates.

The bill that had won approval by the House would fine companies $250,000 a day for doing so.

The Republican governor launched his offensive against social media companies in February when he accused platforms like Facebook and Twitter of censoring conservative ideology. And he called on lawmakers to punish social media companies who suspend the accounts of people running for office.

The effort did not come without drama. It appeared to have died earlier Wednesday when an accompanying bill failed. But Republican leaders managed to get the bill reconsidered and it narrowly won passage.

Social media platforms have become modern-day public squares, and Republicans accuse social media companies of censoring conservative thought by removing posts companies consider inflammatory or using algorithms that reduce the visibility of posts that go against the grain of mainstream ideas.

The First Amendment was central to the arguments of supporters and critics alike.