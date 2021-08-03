Florida may drop Ben & Jerry's parent over Israel boycott

“We are also proud Jews. It’s part of who we are and how we’ve identified ourselves for our whole lives. As our company began to expand internationally, Israel was one of our first overseas markets. We were then, and remain today, supporters of the State of Israel,” the founders said. “But it’s possible to support Israel and oppose some of its policies, just as we’ve opposed policies of the U.S. government.”

Unilever's 400 brands include a wide variety of familiar consumer goods such as Dove personal care products, Lipton tea, Hellmann's mayonnaise, Sunlight soap and, of course, Ben & Jerry's ice cream.

Unilever CEO Alan Jope said last week that Unilever is “fully committed” to doing business with Israel despite Ben & Jerry’s decision on the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

In an email Tuesday, Unilever said it employs more than 2,000 people in Israel and the company “rejects completely and repudiates unequivocally any form of discrimination or intolerance.”

“Anti-Semitism has no place in any society,” the company said, adding that Ben & Jerry's will continue selling ice cream in parts of Israel “through a different business arrangement."