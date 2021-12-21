 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by : The Board Store
AP

Football, reality competition conclusions dominate TV

  • 0
Saints Buccaneers Football

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) smiles as he leaves the field after the team defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.

 Jason Behnken - freelancer, FR171457 AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Football and other forms of televised competition — the season finales of some popular reality shows — dominated the Nielsen company's weekly list of the most popular shows on television.

Four separate NFL games were on Nielsen's list of the most popular programs in prime-time. As is typical, NBC's Sunday night game, most recently featuring New Orleans' surprise shutout of the Tampa Bay Bucs, topped the list.

NBC's “The Voice,” CBS' “Survivor” and Fox's “The Masked Singer” all crowned winners this past week and had fans tuning in. “The Voice,” with 7.3 million viewers for the first of two parts on Monday, had the highest numbers.

One television staple, ABC's showing of “The Sound of Music” movie, reached 3.3 million people on Sunday night, Nielsen said.

Fox won the week in prime time among broadcast networks, averaging 5.7 million viewers last week. NBC had 5.1 million, CBS had 3.8 million, ABC had 3.5 million, Univision had 1.3 million, Ion Television had 1 million and Telemundo had 910,000.

People are also reading…

Fox News Channel won among the cable networks, averaging 2.2 million in prime time. ESPN had 1.89 million, Hallmark had 1.48 million, MSNBC had 1.3 million and Paramount had 1.07 million.

ABC's “World News Tonight” won the evening news ratings race, averaging 8.2 million viewers. NBC's “Nightly News” had 7.5 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 5.1 million.

For the week of Dec. 13-19, the 20 most popular shows, their networks and viewerships:

1. NFL Football: New Orleans at Tampa Bay, NBC, 18.06 million.

2. NFL Football: Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, Fox, 17.86 million.

3. “NFL Pregame,” NBC, 12.17 million.

4. “The OT,” Fox, 11.18 million.

5. “NFL Pregame,” Fox, 9.26 million.

6. “Football Night in America, Part 3,” NBC, 8.92 million.

7. “FBI,” CBS, 8.31 million.

8. NFL Football: L.A. Rams at Arizona, ABC, 7.97 million.

9. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 7.94 million.

10. NFL Football: L.A. Rams at Arizona, ESPN, 7.93 million.

11. “Yellowstone,” Paramount, 7.74 million.

12. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 7.28 million.

13. NFL Football: New England at Indianapolis, NFL Network, 7.26 million.

14. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 6.98 million.

15. “FBI: Most Wanted,” CBS, 6.86 million.

16. “Survivor,” CBS, 5.61 million.

17. “The Masked Singer,” Fox, 5.08 million.

18. “1883,” Paramount, 4.98 million.

19. “NFL Pregame,” ABC, 4.74 million.

20. “Football Night in America, Part 2,” NBC, 4.73 million.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Deceptive videos link young athlete deaths to COVID shots

Deceptive videos link young athlete deaths to COVID shots

Misleading anti-vaccine videos co-opt tragic deaths of young athletes to spread misinformation. One mother, Julie West, questioned whether those behind the videos consider painful truths endured by grieving parents. Find her son's real story here.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden Administration Announces Plan to Fight Omicron Variant

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News