Ford CEO: Electric vehicle demand will transform industry

A: I really do think so. This is a really significant event. It’s not really black swan events, Renesas is, but it's really more kind of dealing with the realities of a different supply chain focused on electronic components. Silicon is a big part of every vehicle. I do think that everything’s on the table. We’ve also learned that you have to engineer flexibly for these components. You may have to have a design on the shelf in case something runs lean.

———

Q: You have said you may move from having huge inventories on dealer lots to an order-from-the factory business model?

A: Most of our customers do their shopping online now. We just are expanding our e-commerce platform. There are a couple of pieces that are now starting to come together. The first is a reservation system, so that people are more likely to order what they want versus going into the dealership and ordering off the inventory. We have to make it easier. We've done that. The next thing is, our order-to-delivery has to improve. The next thing is very large-scale remote pick-up and delivery.

———

Q: Dealers say that people would embrace four weeks from order to delivery. Is that realistic?