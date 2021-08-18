Ford, Robert Wood Johnson foundations fund tenant clout

As HouseUS works to support more tenants’ right groups, other philanthropic efforts are underway to ensure the federal money is put to good use.

Susan Thomas, president of the Melville Charitable Trust in Connecticut, is leading an effort called the Partnership for Equitable and Resilient Communities, in which nonprofit leaders will work with federal agencies to help steer the distribution of $379 billion in federal assistance earmarked for housing and homelessness through several pandemic relief acts.

The partnership will work with local groups throughout the nation to design plans for how to distribute the federal money equitably and help groups that receive federal funds evaluate their impact. How the partnership will work, including which foundations will join and which geographic locations will serve as test cases, is still being worked out, Thomas says.

Typically, federal funds are announced and local governments and nonprofits “scramble” to figure out how to spend,” Thomas says.

“We can’t have that. We know money is coming in. So we need to think about the comprehensive plan. We need to think about what the federal dollars are able to do with what they’re not able to do. And philanthropy needs to organize around filling those gaps.”