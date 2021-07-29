Forgotten oil and gas wells linger, leaking toxic chemicals

“I told him, ‘I’ll take care of you,’ ” Watt said of White. “ ‘You’re going to have to trust me, and I don’t know what it looks like, but I’ll take care of you.’ ”

————

LEAKING CHEMICALS AND MONEY

In addition to polluting groundwater, the wells are accelerating global warming. Unplugged, abandoned wells in the U.S. leaked 5,000 times more methane than plugged wells did, according to a 2015 study cited by the EPA. Unplugged wells leak 280,000 metric tons of methane into the atmosphere each year, according to an estimate by EPA, though experts have estimated far higher totals.

That amount of methane packs roughly the same climate-warming power as the carbon dioxide emitted by all the power plants in Massachusetts in a year, according to Daniel Raimi, a fellow at Resources for the Future, a research group.

Many states require companies to plug wells that are out of production and to post bonds in case they go belly-up. But the amounts are typically far lower than what’s required to plug the wells, leaving states or the federal government with hefty bills.