Fox News fined $1 million for sex harassment and retaliation

The commission said that women who rejected advances were retaliated against with fewer appearances on the air and bad work assignments and had their text messages spied upon.

Fox News “ensured that those who have complained have no future” working at the network, it said in its findings.

Besides the requirement for training, the commission said Fox must maintain an anonymous hotline for employees to report harassment or job retaliation. Fox's compliance will be monitored by outside inspectors four times in each of the next two years.

Malalis said she hopes the provision requiring Fox not to insist upon mandatory arbitration to settle disputes — forums that often benefit employers and keep allegations secret — will be a model for similar settlements in the future. That provision will be in place for four years.

“This is the essence of ‘me, too,’” she said. “We're putting this out in the public so people, whether it is at Fox News or some other corporation, can say ‘This is happening to me.’”