Friends, family remember Kenosha County tavern shooting victims

Stevenson was “always laughing, always cracking jokes and everyone liked him.”

Campbell, who described Stevenson as being like a brother to him, last saw his friend this weekend.

“I was with him almost every day,” he said. “He was a lot of fun; always dancing, always trying to make music.”

Campbell, who lives near Somers House, said they liked to hang out at the popular bar, especially on the outside patio during nice weather. He found out about the shooting “about 30 minutes after it happened. I didn’t know what it was at first, but I instantly had a bad feeling, because we go there all the time. I still can’t believe it.”

Fearing the worst, Campbell “called and texted” Stevenson and even went to the scene, “but they had it all blocked off and you couldn’t get near it.”

Though Stevenson is gone, Campbell will always have a connection to him, through his memories and, also, through a tattoo they shared.

“We both have wings on our neck,” he said, explaining that the matching tattoo wings “show our brotherhood: Ride together, fly together.”

‘Wanted a better life’