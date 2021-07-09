G20 ministers take up plan to deter cross-border tax dodging

And though Biden was successful on the international stage in winning backing for the deal, he faces opposition from Republicans in the U.S. Congress.

The U.S. already has a tax on big companies' overseas earnings — but Biden seeks to roughly double the rate to 21%. As part of a broader plan to raise money for infrastructure and clean energy investment, the administration is further urging Congress to boost the U.S. domestic corporate tax rate from 21%, where it is currently, to 28%. Support for the global minimum is regarded as a boost to domestic passage of Biden's plans.

Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas, the top Republican on the tax-writing Ways and Means Committee, blasted the OECD deal, saying, “This is an economic surrender to China, Europe and the world that Congress will reject.”

The Peterson Institute's Posen said it was difficult to see how the global deal could work without the U.S. joining it: “If the U.S. doesn’t deliver, it may not survive, or it will survive but in a not very functional way... It's very difficult to imagine Europe, Japan and China getting together on this without the U.S. chipping in."